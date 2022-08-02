Repligen: Q2 Earnings Insights

Repligen RGEN reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Repligen beat estimated earnings by 28.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.71.

Revenue was up $44.67 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 2.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Repligen's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.72 0.65 0.64 0.52 EPS Actual 0.92 0.81 0.78 0.79 Revenue Estimate 185.48M 179.29M 163.97M 144.10M Revenue Actual 206.40M 186.52M 178.22M 162.96M

To track all earnings releases for Repligen visit their earnings calendar here.

