Repligen: Q2 Earnings Insights

Repligen RGEN reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Repligen beat estimated earnings by 28.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.71.
Revenue was up $44.67 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 2.46% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Repligen's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.72
|0.65
|0.64
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|0.92
|0.81
|0.78
|0.79
|Revenue Estimate
|185.48M
|179.29M
|163.97M
|144.10M
|Revenue Actual
|206.40M
|186.52M
|178.22M
|162.96M
To track all earnings releases for Repligen visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews