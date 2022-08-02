Recap: Surgery Partners Q2 Earnings

Surgery Partners SGRY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Surgery Partners missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.01.
Revenue was up $72.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.72% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Surgery Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|0.19
|-0.06
|-0.2
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|0.23
|-0.05
|0
|Revenue Estimate
|569.87M
|621.74M
|544.38M
|538.30M
|Revenue Actual
|596.20M
|610.20M
|559.20M
|543.30M
To track all earnings releases for Surgery Partners visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.