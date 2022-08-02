Recap: Surgery Partners Q2 Earnings

Surgery Partners SGRY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Surgery Partners missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.01.

Revenue was up $72.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Surgery Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.06 0.19 -0.06 -0.2 EPS Actual -0.09 0.23 -0.05 0 Revenue Estimate 569.87M 621.74M 544.38M 538.30M Revenue Actual 596.20M 610.20M 559.20M 543.30M

