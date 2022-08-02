Harmony Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Insights

Harmony Biosciences HRMY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Harmony Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 29.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.44.
Revenue was up $33.21 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 3.01% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Harmony Biosciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.29
|0.37
|0.28
|0.18
|EPS Actual
|0.51
|0.63
|0.51
|0.54
|Revenue Estimate
|88.55M
|90.01M
|79.85M
|68.77M
|Revenue Actual
|85.31M
|91.21M
|80.73M
|73.82M
