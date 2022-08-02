Harmony Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Insights

Harmony Biosciences HRMY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Harmony Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 29.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.44.

Revenue was up $33.21 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 3.01% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Harmony Biosciences's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.37 0.28 0.18 EPS Actual 0.51 0.63 0.51 0.54 Revenue Estimate 88.55M 90.01M 79.85M 68.77M Revenue Actual 85.31M 91.21M 80.73M 73.82M

To track all earnings releases for Harmony Biosciences visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.