Arista Networks Faces Several Price Target Increases After Upbeat Q2 Earnings, But This Analyst Disagrees

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET reported better-than-expected Q2 results and also issued Q3 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Arista Networks shares gained 5.4% to $124.00 in pre-market trading.

Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Arista Networks following the release of results.

Below are the analysts raising price target on Arista Networks.

Credit Suisse raised price target on the stock from $178 to $185. However, Credit Suisse analyst Sami Badri maintained Arista Networks with an Outperform.

Piper Sandler increased Arista Networks price target from $108 to $125. However, Piper Sandler analyst James Fish maintained a Neutral rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley increased the price target on the stock from $114 to $125. However, Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock.

Needham raised the price target on the stock from $128 to $140. However, Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup boosted Arista Networks price target from $160 to $170. However, Citigroup analyst Jim Suva maintained the stock with a Buy.

JP Morgan raised price target on Arista Networks from $150 to $160. However, JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating on the stock.

However, below is the analyst cutting price target on Arista Networks.