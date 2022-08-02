Sabre: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sabre SABR reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 07:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sabre beat estimated earnings by 19.35%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.31.
Revenue was up $237.86 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.35% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sabre's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.34
|-0.44
|-0.59
|-0.59
|EPS Actual
|-0.29
|-0.47
|-0.50
|-0.52
|Revenue Estimate
|536.43M
|497.08M
|457.00M
|396.73M
|Revenue Actual
|584.91M
|500.64M
|441.09M
|419.67M
To track all earnings releases for Sabre visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews