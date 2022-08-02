Sabre: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sabre SABR reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 07:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sabre beat estimated earnings by 19.35%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.31.

Revenue was up $237.86 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sabre's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.34 -0.44 -0.59 -0.59 EPS Actual -0.29 -0.47 -0.50 -0.52 Revenue Estimate 536.43M 497.08M 457.00M 396.73M Revenue Actual 584.91M 500.64M 441.09M 419.67M

To track all earnings releases for Sabre visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.