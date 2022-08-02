Recap: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Q2 Earnings

Zimmer Biomet Holdings ZBH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Zimmer Biomet Holdings beat estimated earnings by 10.3%, reporting an EPS of $1.82 versus an estimate of $1.65.
Revenue was down $244.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 4.67% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Zimmer Biomet Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.41
|1.98
|1.77
|1.87
|EPS Actual
|1.61
|1.95
|1.81
|1.90
|Revenue Estimate
|1.59B
|2.07B
|1.95B
|1.98B
|Revenue Actual
|1.66B
|2.04B
|1.92B
|2.03B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Zimmer Biomet Holdings management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $6.7 and $6.9 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Zimmer Biomet Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
