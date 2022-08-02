Zebra Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights

Zebra Technologies ZBRA reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Zebra Technologies beat estimated earnings by 9.5%, reporting an EPS of $4.61 versus an estimate of $4.21.
Revenue was up $91.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 0.07% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Zebra Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.87
|4.40
|4.06
|4.11
|EPS Actual
|4.01
|4.54
|4.55
|4.57
|Revenue Estimate
|1.37B
|1.46B
|1.40B
|1.35B
|Revenue Actual
|1.43B
|1.47B
|1.44B
|1.38B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Zebra Technologies management provided guidance for Q3 2022, expecting earnings between $4.35 and $4.65 per share.
