Waters: Q2 Earnings Insights

Waters WAT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Waters beat estimated earnings by 3.38%, reporting an EPS of $2.75 versus an estimate of $2.66.

Revenue was up $32.67 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48 which was followed by a 4.75% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Waters's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 2.32 3.47 2.35 2.24 EPS Actual 2.80 3.67 2.66 2.60 Revenue Estimate 632.75M 821.04M 656.45M 621.52M Revenue Actual 690.57M 836.45M 659.23M 681.65M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Waters management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $11.95 and $12.05 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Waters visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.