Waters: Q2 Earnings Insights

Waters WAT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:50 AM.
Earnings
Waters beat estimated earnings by 3.38%, reporting an EPS of $2.75 versus an estimate of $2.66.
Revenue was up $32.67 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48 which was followed by a 4.75% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Waters's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.32
|3.47
|2.35
|2.24
|EPS Actual
|2.80
|3.67
|2.66
|2.60
|Revenue Estimate
|632.75M
|821.04M
|656.45M
|621.52M
|Revenue Actual
|690.57M
|836.45M
|659.23M
|681.65M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Waters management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $11.95 and $12.05 per share.
