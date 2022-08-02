ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Oatly Group Shares Slide On Q2 Revenue Miss, FY22 Outlook Cut

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 2, 2022 8:52 AM | 1 min read
  • Oatly Group AB OTLY reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 21.8% year-on-year to $177.96 million, missing the consensus of $183.64 million.
  • Revenue in the Americas jumped 25.2% Y/Y to $51.8 million, EMEA rose 5% to $82.5 million, and Asia grew 66.3% to $43.7 million.
  • The gross margin contracted by 1,060 basis points to 15.8%, and the gross profit declined 27.2% Y/Y to $28.1 million.
  • The operating loss for the quarter was $(74.4) million versus $(48.1) million last year.
  • The company held $182.2 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
  • EBITDA loss expanded to $(62.6) million versus $(43.5) million last year.
  • EPS loss of $(0.12) beat the analyst consensus of $(0.13).
  • "We are updating our outlook for the year based on the challenging operating environment today with the war in Ukraine, COVID-19, and inflationary and supply chain pressures," said CEO Toni Petersson.
  • Outlook: Oatly sees FY22 sales of $800 million - $830 million and $835 million - $865 million on a constant currency basis, versus the prior outlook of $880 million - $920 million.
  • It expects capital expenditures of $220 million - $240 million.
  • Price Action: OTLY shares are trading lower by 5.36% at $3.71 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsPenny StocksGuidanceMoversTrading Ideas