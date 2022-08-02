Uber Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights

Uber Technologies UBER reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Uber Technologies missed estimated earnings by 80.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.47 versus an estimate of $-0.26.
Revenue was up $4.14 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 4.52% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Uber Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.24
|-0.35
|-0.33
|-0.51
|EPS Actual
|-0.18
|-0.26
|-0.21
|-0.38
|Revenue Estimate
|6.13B
|5.36B
|4.42B
|3.74B
|Revenue Actual
|6.85B
|5.78B
|4.84B
|3.93B
