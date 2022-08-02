Sealed Air: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sealed Air SEE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sealed Air beat estimated earnings by 4.12%, reporting an EPS of $1.01 versus an estimate of $0.97.
Revenue was up $89.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 4.44% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sealed Air's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.93
|1.13
|0.82
|0.78
|EPS Actual
|1.12
|1.12
|0.86
|0.79
|Revenue Estimate
|1.39B
|1.49B
|1.37B
|1.28B
|Revenue Actual
|1.42B
|1.53B
|1.41B
|1.33B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Sealed Air management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $4.05 and $4.2 per share.
