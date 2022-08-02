Molson Coors Beverage: Q2 Earnings Insights

Molson Coors Beverage TAP reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Molson Coors Beverage reported in-line EPS of $1.19 versus an estimate of $1.19.
Revenue was down $17.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.04% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Molson Coors Beverage's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.19
|0.85
|1.54
|1.33
|EPS Actual
|0.29
|0.81
|1.75
|1.58
|Revenue Estimate
|2.13B
|2.55B
|2.92B
|2.81B
|Revenue Actual
|2.21B
|2.62B
|2.82B
|2.94B
To track all earnings releases for Molson Coors Beverage visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews