Molson Coors Beverage: Q2 Earnings Insights

Molson Coors Beverage TAP reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Molson Coors Beverage reported in-line EPS of $1.19 versus an estimate of $1.19.

Revenue was down $17.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Molson Coors Beverage's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.85 1.54 1.33 EPS Actual 0.29 0.81 1.75 1.58 Revenue Estimate 2.13B 2.55B 2.92B 2.81B Revenue Actual 2.21B 2.62B 2.82B 2.94B

