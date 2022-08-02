LGI Homes: Q2 Earnings Insights

LGI Homes LGIH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
LGI Homes beat estimated earnings by 20.09%, reporting an EPS of $5.2 versus an estimate of $4.33.
Revenue was down $68.44 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.53 which was followed by a 5.63% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LGI Homes's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.72
|4.20
|3.95
|3.84
|EPS Actual
|3.25
|4.53
|4.05
|4.73
|Revenue Estimate
|523.98M
|758.08M
|731.98M
|713.30M
|Revenue Actual
|546.05M
|801.08M
|751.61M
|791.51M
To track all earnings releases for LGI Homes visit their earnings calendar here.
