KKR & Co: Q2 Earnings Insights

KKR & Co KKR reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
KKR & Co reported in-line EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.95.
Revenue was up $38.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 5.64% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at KKR & Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.98
|1.21
|0.93
|0.83
|EPS Actual
|1.10
|1.59
|1.05
|1.05
|Revenue Estimate
|1.73B
|1.88B
|1.50B
|1.35B
|Revenue Actual
|1.90B
|2.22B
|1.70B
|1.74B
To track all earnings releases for KKR & Co visit their earnings calendar here.
