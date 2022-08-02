Recap: EnPro Industries Q2 Earnings

EnPro Indus NPO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

EnPro Indus beat estimated earnings by 31.82%, reporting an EPS of $2.32 versus an estimate of $1.76.

Revenue was up $34.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 0.99% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at EnPro Indus's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.53 1.13 1.26 1.24 EPS Actual 1.83 1.23 1.40 1.56 Revenue Estimate 298.23M 253.77M 267.83M 273.57M Revenue Actual 328.70M 280.80M 283.10M 298.60M

