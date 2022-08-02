Recap: EnPro Industries Q2 Earnings

EnPro Indus NPO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
EnPro Indus beat estimated earnings by 31.82%, reporting an EPS of $2.32 versus an estimate of $1.76.
Revenue was up $34.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 0.99% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at EnPro Indus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.53
|1.13
|1.26
|1.24
|EPS Actual
|1.83
|1.23
|1.40
|1.56
|Revenue Estimate
|298.23M
|253.77M
|267.83M
|273.57M
|Revenue Actual
|328.70M
|280.80M
|283.10M
|298.60M
