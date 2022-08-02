Sage Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sage Therapeutics SAGE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Earnings

Sage Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 0.93%, reporting an EPS of $-2.13 versus an estimate of $-2.15.

Revenue was down $142 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.3% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sage Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -2.04 -2.17 -1.85 -1.69 EPS Actual -2.07 -2.12 -2.21 -1.83 Revenue Estimate 3.21M 1.97M 1.96M 2.01M Revenue Actual 1.58M 1.64M 1.44M 1.64M

