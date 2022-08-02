Recap: Entegris Q2 Earnings

Entegris ENTG reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Entegris missed estimated earnings by 4.76%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $1.05.
Revenue was up $121.14 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.42% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Entegris's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.99
|0.89
|0.87
|0.80
|EPS Actual
|1.06
|0.96
|0.92
|0.85
|Revenue Estimate
|640.85M
|593.42M
|583.55M
|538.02M
|Revenue Actual
|649.65M
|635.20M
|579.49M
|571.35M
