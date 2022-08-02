ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

U.S. Job Openings Might Ease Further To This Level In June, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 2, 2022 4:36 AM | 1 min read

The Dow Jones closed slightly lower on Monday. Global Payments GPN reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings results and also announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire EVO Payments.

Below is a look at the major economic reports scheduled for release today.

  • Data on motor vehicle sales for July will be released today.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Labor Department's JOLTS report for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Job openings eased as expected, to 11.254 million in May, but still remained near record high levels. Analysts, meanwhile, are expecting job openings easing further to 11.0 million in June.

Around $30 Million Bet On This Communication Services Stock? 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Check out our premarket coverage here

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Economic DataEarningsNewsEconomicsPre-Market OutlookMarkets