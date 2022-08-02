U.S. Job Openings Might Ease Further To This Level In June, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday

The Dow Jones closed slightly lower on Monday. Global Payments GPN reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings results and also announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire EVO Payments.

Below is a look at the major economic reports scheduled for release today.

Data on motor vehicle sales for July will be released today.

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The Labor Department's JOLTS report for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Job openings eased as expected, to 11.254 million in May, but still remained near record high levels. Analysts, meanwhile, are expecting job openings easing further to 11.0 million in June.

