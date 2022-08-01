Otter Tail: Q2 Earnings Insights

Otter Tail OTTR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 06:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Otter Tail beat estimated earnings by 47.48%, reporting an EPS of $2.05 versus an estimate of $1.39.
Revenue was up $114.43 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.55 which was followed by a 3.45% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Otter Tail's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.17
|1.07
|1.12
|0.54
|EPS Actual
|1.72
|1.23
|1.26
|1.01
|Revenue Estimate
|324.71M
|322.24M
|317.63M
|224.12M
|Revenue Actual
|374.90M
|333.23M
|316.29M
|285.61M
