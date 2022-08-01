Otter Tail: Q2 Earnings Insights

Otter Tail OTTR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 06:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Otter Tail beat estimated earnings by 47.48%, reporting an EPS of $2.05 versus an estimate of $1.39.

Revenue was up $114.43 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.55 which was followed by a 3.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Otter Tail's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.17 1.07 1.12 0.54 EPS Actual 1.72 1.23 1.26 1.01 Revenue Estimate 324.71M 322.24M 317.63M 224.12M Revenue Actual 374.90M 333.23M 316.29M 285.61M

