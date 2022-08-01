Recap: Douglas Dynamics Q2 Earnings

Douglas Dynamics PLOW reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 06:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Douglas Dynamics beat estimated earnings by 11.84%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $0.76.
Revenue was up $30.03 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.58% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Douglas Dynamics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.14
|0.44
|0.38
|0.63
|EPS Actual
|-0.11
|0.42
|0.29
|0.91
|Revenue Estimate
|89.00M
|146.73M
|136.35M
|141.53M
|Revenue Actual
|102.60M
|152.94M
|127.64M
|157.53M
To track all earnings releases for Douglas Dynamics visit their earnings calendar here.
