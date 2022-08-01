Recap: Douglas Dynamics Q2 Earnings

Douglas Dynamics PLOW reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 06:00 PM.

Earnings

Douglas Dynamics beat estimated earnings by 11.84%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $0.76.

Revenue was up $30.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.58% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Douglas Dynamics's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.14 0.44 0.38 0.63 EPS Actual -0.11 0.42 0.29 0.91 Revenue Estimate 89.00M 146.73M 136.35M 141.53M Revenue Actual 102.60M 152.94M 127.64M 157.53M

To track all earnings releases for Douglas Dynamics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.