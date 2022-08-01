Recap: Radian Group Q2 Earnings

Radian Group RDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Radian Group beat estimated earnings by 74.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.36 versus an estimate of $0.78.

Revenue was down $864 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.41 which was followed by a 1.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Radian Group's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.69 0.71 0.69 EPS Actual 1.17 1.07 0.67 0.75 Revenue Estimate 242.57M 244.90M 251.60M 265.88M Revenue Actual 254.19M 261.44M 249.12M 254.76M

