Recap: Radian Group Q2 Earnings

Radian Group RDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Radian Group beat estimated earnings by 74.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.36 versus an estimate of $0.78.
Revenue was down $864 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.41 which was followed by a 1.67% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Radian Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.76
|0.69
|0.71
|0.69
|EPS Actual
|1.17
|1.07
|0.67
|0.75
|Revenue Estimate
|242.57M
|244.90M
|251.60M
|265.88M
|Revenue Actual
|254.19M
|261.44M
|249.12M
|254.76M
