Varonis Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights

Varonis Systems VRNS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Varonis Systems missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $-0.01.

Revenue was up $23.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 12.18% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Varonis Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.10 0.13 0.02 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.09 0.16 0.05 -0.01 Revenue Estimate 95.92M 121.98M 97.41M 83.68M Revenue Actual 96.26M 126.58M 100.35M 88.42M

To track all earnings releases for Varonis Systems visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.