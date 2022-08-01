Varonis Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights

Varonis Systems VRNS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Varonis Systems missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $-0.01.
Revenue was up $23.03 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 12.18% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Varonis Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.10
|0.13
|0.02
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|0.16
|0.05
|-0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|95.92M
|121.98M
|97.41M
|83.68M
|Revenue Actual
|96.26M
|126.58M
|100.35M
|88.42M
