Recap: Kemper Q2 Earnings

Kemper KMPR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Kemper beat estimated earnings by 7.46%, reporting an EPS of $-0.62 versus an estimate of $-0.67.
Revenue was down $74.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 9.9% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kemper's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-1.13
|-0.34
|0.12
|1.32
|EPS Actual
|-0.94
|-2.05
|-1.19
|-1.54
|Revenue Estimate
|1.36B
|1.39B
|1.40B
|1.25B
|Revenue Actual
|1.39B
|1.49B
|1.46B
|1.51B
