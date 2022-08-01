Kennametal: Q4 Earnings Insights

Kennametal KMT reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kennametal beat estimated earnings by 12.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.47.
Revenue was up $14.04 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.3% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kennametal's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.42
|0.38
|0.38
|0.40
|EPS Actual
|0.47
|0.35
|0.44
|0.53
|Revenue Estimate
|510.61M
|496.17M
|487.19M
|514.21M
|Revenue Actual
|512.26M
|486.67M
|483.51M
|515.97M
To track all earnings releases for Kennametal visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings