Kennametal: Q4 Earnings Insights

Kennametal KMT reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kennametal beat estimated earnings by 12.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.47.

Revenue was up $14.04 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.3% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kennametal's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.38 0.38 0.40 EPS Actual 0.47 0.35 0.44 0.53 Revenue Estimate 510.61M 496.17M 487.19M 514.21M Revenue Actual 512.26M 486.67M 483.51M 515.97M

