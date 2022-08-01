Recap: Emergent BioSolutions Q2 Earnings

Emergent BioSolutions EBS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Emergent BioSolutions missed estimated earnings by 332.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.86 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was down $154.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 11.55% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Emergent BioSolutions's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.12 4.27 2.35 1.54 EPS Actual 0.18 4.50 -0.36 0.33 Revenue Estimate 283.00M 691.36M 486.84M 398.93M Revenue Actual 307.50M 723.20M 329.00M 397.50M

