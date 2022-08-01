Recap: Emergent BioSolutions Q2 Earnings

Emergent BioSolutions EBS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Emergent BioSolutions missed estimated earnings by 332.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.86 versus an estimate of $0.37.
Revenue was down $154.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 11.55% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Emergent BioSolutions's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.12
|4.27
|2.35
|1.54
|EPS Actual
|0.18
|4.50
|-0.36
|0.33
|Revenue Estimate
|283.00M
|691.36M
|486.84M
|398.93M
|Revenue Actual
|307.50M
|723.20M
|329.00M
|397.50M
To track all earnings releases for Emergent BioSolutions visit their earnings calendar here.
