Recap: Aflac Q2 Earnings

Aflac AFL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Aflac beat estimated earnings by 14.06%, reporting an EPS of $1.46 versus an estimate of $1.28.
Revenue was down $164.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.56% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Aflac's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.37
|1.27
|1.32
|1.27
|EPS Actual
|1.42
|1.28
|1.53
|1.59
|Revenue Estimate
|5.12B
|5.22B
|5.34B
|5.35B
|Revenue Actual
|5.27B
|5.43B
|5.24B
|5.56B
To track all earnings releases for Aflac visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings