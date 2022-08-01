Orange County Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Insights

Orange County Bancorp OBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Orange County Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 60.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.96.

Revenue was up $2.83 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.31% drop in the share price the next day.

