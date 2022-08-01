Recap: Lindblad Expeditions Q2 Earnings

Lindblad Expeditions LIND reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Lindblad Expeditions missed estimated earnings by 5.36%, reporting an EPS of $-0.59 versus an estimate of $-0.56.
Revenue was up $75.64 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 3.97% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lindblad Expeditions's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.60
|-0.48
|-0.48
|-0.60
|EPS Actual
|-0.85
|-0.54
|-0.50
|-0.71
|Revenue Estimate
|56.87M
|59.01M
|40.96M
|8.90M
|Revenue Actual
|67.85M
|65.55M
|64.51M
|15.27M
