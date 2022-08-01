ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Check Point Software Tops Q2 Aided By Growing Cyber-Attacks

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
August 1, 2022 8:08 AM | 1 min read
  • Check Point Software Technologies Ltd CHKP  reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 9% year-on-year to $571 million, beating the consensus of $559.6 million.
  • Revenue from Products and licenses grew 12% Y/Y to $133 million, Security subscriptions increased 14% Y/Y to $210 million, and Software updates and maintenance grew 2.1% Y/Y to $228 million.
  • Margin: The non-GAAP operating margin contracted 500 basis points to 44%. The non-GAAP operating income declined 3.1% Y/Y to $249 million.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $1.64 beat the consensus of $1.61.
  • The company generated $212 million in operating cash flow and held $3.7 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • "Total revenues achieved growth of 9 percent - more than double the rate of a year ago. This was driven by strength in products and subscriptions revenues which generated a strong increase of 12 and 14 percent respectively," said Gil Shwed, Founder and CEO. "Over the past quarter, cyber-attacks have increased by 32 percent while advanced attacks like ransomware have grown by 59 percent, underscoring why cyber-security is so critical to keep our world going."
  • Price Action: CHKP shares traded lower by 3.84% at $119.81 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsTech