Recap: Beasley Broadcast Group Q2 Earnings

Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Beasley Broadcast Group reported an EPS of $-0.48.

Revenue was up $5.22 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 8.23% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Beasley Broadcast Group's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.20 0.01 EPS Actual -0.13 0.36 -0.06 0.01 Revenue Estimate 53.50M 69.67M 62.00M 57.00M Revenue Actual 55.72M 70.74M 62.90M 59.58M

