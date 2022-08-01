Recap: Beasley Broadcast Group Q2 Earnings

Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Beasley Broadcast Group reported an EPS of $-0.48.
Revenue was up $5.22 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 8.23% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Beasley Broadcast Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.20
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|-0.13
|0.36
|-0.06
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|53.50M
|69.67M
|62.00M
|57.00M
|Revenue Actual
|55.72M
|70.74M
|62.90M
|59.58M
