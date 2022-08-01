Jacobs Engineering Group: Q3 Earnings Insights

Jacobs Engineering Group J reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 06:40 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Jacobs Engineering Group beat estimated earnings by 1.64%, reporting an EPS of $1.86 versus an estimate of $1.83.
Revenue was up $251.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.76% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Jacobs Engineering Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.68
|1.58
|1.56
|1.53
|EPS Actual
|1.72
|1.56
|1.58
|1.64
|Revenue Estimate
|3.60B
|3.51B
|3.71B
|3.64B
|Revenue Actual
|3.83B
|3.38B
|3.59B
|3.58B
To track all earnings releases for Jacobs Engineering Group
