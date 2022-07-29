Citigroup, Barclays Boost Price Targets On Apple Following Upbeat Earnings, But These Analysts Disagree

Apple Inc AAPL reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal year third-quarter, helped by strong iPhone and iPad sales. iPhone revenue of $40.67 billion came in better than analysts’ estimates of $39.2 billion.
Apple shares rose 2.8% to $161.67 in the pre-market trading session.
Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Apple following the release of results.
Below are the analysts raising price targets on Apple.
- Citigroup raised price target on Apple from $175 to $185. However, Citigroup analyst Jim Suva maintained Apple with a Buy.
- Barclays lifted boosted Apple’s price target from $166 to $169. However, Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating.
However, these analysts reduced price targets on Apple.
- Raymond James lowered price target on the stock from $190 to $185. However, Raymond James analyst Melissa Fairbanks maintained Apple with an Outperform.
- Rosenblatt lowered Apple price target from $168 to $160. However, Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained the stock with a Neutral rating.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.