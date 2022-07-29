First Hawaiian: Q2 Earnings Insights

First Hawaiian FHB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Hawaiian beat estimated earnings by 2.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.45.

Revenue was up $8.43 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.18% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Hawaiian's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.47 0.48 0.47 EPS Actual 0.45 0.53 0.51 0.68 Revenue Estimate 178.59M 182.81M 182.40M 179.53M Revenue Actual 175.25M 178.90M 182.70M 180.85M

To track all earnings releases for First Hawaiian visit their earnings calendar here.

