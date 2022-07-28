A Preview Of Silvercrest Asset Mgmt's Earnings

Silvercrest Asset Mgmt SAMG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-07-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Silvercrest Asset Mgmt will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43.

Silvercrest Asset Mgmt bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Silvercrest Asset Mgmt's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.37 0.45 0.43 EPS Actual 0.45 0.58 0.44 0.45 Price Change % 1.38% 6.61% 0.85% 1.53%

Stock Performance

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Mgmt were trading at $17.15 as of July 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.59%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

