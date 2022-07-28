- Vehicle rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ reported second-quarter revenue growth of 25% year-over-year to $2.34 billion, missing the consensus of $2.39 billion.
- Adjusted EPS was $1.22 (-52% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $1.18.
- Adjusted Corporate EBITDA increased by 20% Y/Y to $764 million, and margin contracted by 100 bps to 33%.
- Average Vehicles increased by 22% Y/Y, and Average Rentable Vehicles increased by 18% for the quarter.
- Vehicle Utilization was flat at 79%. Total RPD increased 7% Y/Y to $66.66.
- Americas RAC segment revenues increased 20% Y/Y to $1.97 billion, and International RAC increased 61% Y/Y to $371 million.
- Hertz completed the $2 billion share repurchase program announced in November 2021, having repurchased 97.8 million cumulative shares.
- The company also authorized a new $2 billion program and repurchased 46.9 million common shares during the quarter, with $1.8 billion remaining under the new plan as of July 21, 2022.
- The company held cash and equivalents of $1.6 billion as of June 30, 2022.
- HTZ’s net cash provided by operating activities year-to-date totaled $1.33 billion, compared to $465 million a year ago. Adjusted free cash flow was $563 million.
- Price Action: HTZ shares are trading higher by 16.76% at $20.34 on the last check Thursday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
