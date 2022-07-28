Northrop Grumman Q2 Results Miss Estimates; Reiterates FY22 Outlook

- Northrop Grumman Corp NOC reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 4% year-over-year to $8.8 billion, missing the consensus of $9.07 billion.
- EPS was $6.06, down from $6.42 in 2Q21, missing the consensus of $6.10.
- Sales by segments: Aeronautics Systems $2.53 billion (-13% Y/Y), Defense Systems $1.29 billion (-9% Y/Y), Mission Systems $2.52 billion (-3% Y/Y), and Space Systems $2.98 billion (+8% Y/Y).
- NOC stated that Q2 sales reflect continued headwinds from the macroeconomic environment, including a tight labor market and extended material lead times, affecting sales timing.
- Total operating income was $954 million (-9% Y/Y), and the margin contracted by 60 bps to 10.8%, while the segment operating margin was flat at 12.2%.
- Q2 net awards totaled $13 billion with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.48, and the backlog totaled $80 billion (+6% Y/Y).
- Northrop Grumman’s net cash used in operating activities year-to-date totaled $(685) million, compared to cash generated $962 million a year ago, with an adjusted free cash outflow of $(1.19) billion.
- FY22 Outlook reaffirmed: Northrop Grumman expects sales of $36.2 billion-$36.6 billion, against the consensus of $36.54 billion. Transaction adjusted EPS of $24.50 -$25.10 versus the consensus of $24.83.
- It expects a segment operating margin of 11.7% - 11.9%.
- Price Action: NOC shares traded higher by 0.47% at $447.90 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.