OFG Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Insights

OFG Bancorp OFG reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

OFG Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 13.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.74.

Revenue was up $12.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OFG Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.63 0.76 0.68 0.53 EPS Actual 0.76 0.66 0.81 0.78 Revenue Estimate 109.09M 103.76M 102.80M 99.70M Revenue Actual 105.20M 104.20M 102.70M 102.26M

