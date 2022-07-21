Home BancShares: Q2 Earnings Insights

Home BancShares HOMB reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Home BancShares beat estimated earnings by 38.24%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.34.
Revenue was up $70.97 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.11% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Home BancShares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.42
|0.44
|0.46
|EPS Actual
|0.37
|0.45
|0.45
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|161.39M
|167.84M
|167.17M
|174.31M
|Revenue Actual
|161.82M
|170.98M
|173.82M
|172.37M
To track all earnings releases for Home BancShares visit their earnings calendar here.
