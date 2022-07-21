Home BancShares: Q2 Earnings Insights

Home BancShares HOMB reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Home BancShares beat estimated earnings by 38.24%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.34.

Revenue was up $70.97 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.11% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Home BancShares's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.42 0.44 0.46 EPS Actual 0.37 0.45 0.45 0.48 Revenue Estimate 161.39M 167.84M 167.17M 174.31M Revenue Actual 161.82M 170.98M 173.82M 172.37M

