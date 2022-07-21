Recap: Simmons First National Q2 Earnings

Simmons First National SFNC reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Simmons First National beat estimated earnings by 6.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.49.
Revenue was up $30.82 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 3.59% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Simmons First National's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.51
|0.41
|0.57
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|0.59
|0.52
|0.73
|0.69
|Revenue Estimate
|201.07M
|204.15M
|191.88M
|190.50M
|Revenue Actual
|187.82M
|199.68M
|193.79M
|194.46M
To track all earnings releases for Simmons First National visit their earnings calendar here.
