These Analysts Revise Price Targets On Tesla After Upbeat Q2 Earnings

Tesla Inc TSLA posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Second-quarter deliveries were 254,695, up 27% year-over-year.
Tesla shares rose 3.2% to $766.25 in pre-market trading.
Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Tesla following the release of results.
- B of A Securities raised price target on the stock from $900 to $950.
- Mizuho raised the price target on Tesla from $1,150 to $1,175.
- Berenberg reduced Tesla price target from $900 to $850.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target on the electric vehicle maker from $820 to $830.
