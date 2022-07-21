ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

These Analysts Revise Price Targets On Tesla After Upbeat Q2 Earnings

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 21, 2022 8:23 AM | 1 min read

Tesla Inc TSLA posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Second-quarter deliveries were 254,695, up 27% year-over-year.

Tesla shares rose 3.2% to $766.25 in pre-market trading.

Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Tesla following the release of results.

  • B of A Securities raised price target on the stock from $900 to $950.
  • Mizuho raised the price target on Tesla from $1,150 to $1,175.
  • Berenberg reduced Tesla price target from $900 to $850.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target on the electric vehicle maker from $820 to $830.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Price Target ChangesEarningsNewsPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst Ratings