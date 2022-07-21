ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

AT&T Q2 Highlights: 17% Revenue Decline Reflecting WarnerMedia Divestment, FCF Outlook Cut

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
July 21, 2022 8:43 AM | 1 min read
  • AT&T Inc T reported second-quarter FY22 operating revenues of $29.64 billion, down 17.1% year-over-year, beating the consensus of $29.56 billion. The decline reflected WarnerMedia and other divestments.
  • Excluding the impact of the divestitures, operating revenues for standalone AT&T were up 2.2%, reflecting higher Mobility revenues.
  • In the Mobility segment, AT&T clocked 1.058 million postpaid phone net adds, 813 thousand postpaid net adds, and 196 thousand prepaid phone net adds. 
  • In Mobility, it saw a Postpaid churn of 0.93%, which increased from 0.87% last year. The Consumer Wireline segment had 316 thousand AT&T Fiber net adds.
  • AT&T's adjusted EBITDA of $10.33 billion was down from $11.93 billion a year ago. The company generated $7.7 billion in operating cash flow and a free cash flow of $1.4 billion. It spent $4.9 billion on Capex.
  • Operating Income: Operating income declined to $5 billion.
  • Mobility segment operating income was up 3.4% Y/Y to $6.2 billion with a margin of 31.2%. Business Wireline segment operating margin was 12.7%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.65 beat the consensus of $0.61.
  • "As a result of our higher-than-forecasted customer growth, we're increasing our Mobility service revenue guidance to 4.5-5% growth for the full year. We're also decreasing full-year free cash flow guidance to the $14 billion range to reflect heavy investment in growth and working capital impacts related to timing of collections," CEO John Stankey said.
  • Price Action: T shares traded lower by 3.32% at $19.80 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by Tdorante10 via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTechTrading Ideas