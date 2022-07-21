by

Excluding the impact of the divestitures, operating revenues for standalone AT&T were up 2.2%, reflecting higher Mobility revenues.

In the Mobility segment, AT&T clocked 1.058 million postpaid phone net adds, 813 thousand postpaid net adds, and 196 thousand prepaid phone net adds.

In Mobility, it saw a Postpaid churn of 0.93%, which increased from 0.87% last year. The Consumer Wireline segment had 316 thousand AT&T Fiber net adds.

AT&T's adjusted EBITDA of $10.33 billion was down from $11.93 billion a year ago. The company generated $7.7 billion in operating cash flow and a free cash flow of $1.4 billion. It spent $4.9 billion on Capex.

Operating income declined to $5 billion. Mobility segment operating income was up 3.4% Y/Y to $6.2 billion with a margin of 31.2%. Business Wireline segment operating margin was 12.7%.

Adjusted EPS of $0.65 beat the consensus of $0.61.

"As a result of our higher-than-forecasted customer growth, we're increasing our Mobility service revenue guidance to 4.5-5% growth for the full year. We're also decreasing full-year free cash flow guidance to the $14 billion range to reflect heavy investment in growth and working capital impacts related to timing of collections," CEO John Stankey said.

T shares traded lower by 3.32% at $19.80 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

