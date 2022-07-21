Marsh & McLennan: Q2 Earnings Insights

Marsh & McLennan MMC reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Marsh & McLennan beat estimated earnings by 1.07%, reporting an EPS of $1.89 versus an estimate of $1.87.
Revenue was up $362.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 4.4% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Marsh & McLennan's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.14
|1.34
|0.98
|1.42
|EPS Actual
|2.30
|1.36
|1.08
|1.75
|Revenue Estimate
|5.50B
|4.96B
|4.45B
|4.52B
|Revenue Actual
|5.55B
|5.14B
|4.58B
|5.02B
To track all earnings releases for Marsh & McLennan visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.