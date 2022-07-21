Quest Diagnostics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Quest Diagnostics DGX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Quest Diagnostics beat estimated earnings by 7.27%, reporting an EPS of $2.36 versus an estimate of $2.2.
Revenue was down $97.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 3.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Quest Diagnostics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.97
|3.17
|2.87
|2.86
|EPS Actual
|3.22
|3.33
|3.96
|3.18
|Revenue Estimate
|2.63B
|2.66B
|2.45B
|2.38B
|Revenue Actual
|2.61B
|2.74B
|2.77B
|2.55B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Quest Diagnostics management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $9.55 and $9.95 per share.
