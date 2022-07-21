Recap: American Airlines Group Q2 Earnings

American Airlines Group AAL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
American Airlines Group missed estimated earnings by 1.3%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.77.
Revenue was up $5.94 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.2% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at American Airlines Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-2.40
|-1.47
|-1.04
|-2.41
|EPS Actual
|-2.32
|-1.42
|-0.99
|-1.69
|Revenue Estimate
|8.83B
|9.37B
|8.94B
|7.14B
|Revenue Actual
|8.90B
|9.43B
|8.97B
|7.48B
