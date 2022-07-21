Recap: D.R. Horton Q3 Earnings

D.R. Horton DHI reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
D.R. Horton beat estimated earnings by 4.01%, reporting an EPS of $4.67 versus an estimate of $4.49.
Revenue was up $1.50 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.66 which was followed by a 2.94% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at D.R. Horton's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.37
|2.79
|3.4
|2.81
|EPS Actual
|4.03
|3.17
|3.7
|3.10
|Revenue Estimate
|7.62B
|6.71B
|7.94B
|7.19B
|Revenue Actual
|8.00B
|7.05B
|8.11B
|7.29B
