Fifth Third Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Insights

Fifth Third Bancorp FITB reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Fifth Third Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 13.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.88.
Revenue was up $66.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.29% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fifth Third Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.69
|0.9
|0.91
|0.80
|EPS Actual
|0.68
|0.9
|0.97
|0.94
|Revenue Estimate
|1.94B
|2.02B
|1.98B
|1.94B
|Revenue Actual
|1.88B
|1.99B
|2.03B
|1.95B
To track all earnings releases for Fifth Third Bancorp visit their earnings calendar here.
