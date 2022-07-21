Recap: Commerce Bancshares Q2 Earnings

Commerce Bancshares CBSH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Commerce Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 1.05%, reporting an EPS of $0.96 versus an estimate of $0.95.

Revenue was up $24.69 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Commerce Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.88 0.94 0.99 1.02 EPS Actual 0.97 0.94 1.05 1.38 Revenue Estimate 347.91M 353.46M 349.85M 350.54M Revenue Actual 340.56M 355.36M 351.54M 347.12M

To track all earnings releases for Commerce Bancshares visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.