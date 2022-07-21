Recap: Banc of California Q2 Earnings

Banc of California BANC reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Banc of California beat estimated earnings by 2.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.44.
Revenue was up $18.45 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 2.27% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Banc of California's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.50
|0.17
|0.13
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.75
|0.23
|0.38
|0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|77.05M
|75.52M
|65.27M
|58.93M
|Revenue Actual
|76.44M
|73.04M
|62.98M
|59.85M
