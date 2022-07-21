Recap: Banc of California Q2 Earnings

Banc of California BANC reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Banc of California beat estimated earnings by 2.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.44.

Revenue was up $18.45 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 2.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Banc of California's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.50 0.17 0.13 0.27 EPS Actual 0.75 0.23 0.38 0.32 Revenue Estimate 77.05M 75.52M 65.27M 58.93M Revenue Actual 76.44M 73.04M 62.98M 59.85M

