Recap: Biogen Q2 Earnings

Biogen BIIB reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Biogen beat estimated earnings by 28.05%, reporting an EPS of $5.25 versus an estimate of $4.1.
Revenue was down $186.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.76 which was followed by a 2.14% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Biogen's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|4.38
|3.40
|4.11
|4.55
|EPS Actual
|3.62
|3.39
|4.77
|5.68
|Revenue Estimate
|2.49B
|2.62B
|2.67B
|2.61B
|Revenue Actual
|2.53B
|2.73B
|2.78B
|2.77B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Biogen management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $15.25 and $16.75 per share.
