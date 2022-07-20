Recap: Biogen Q2 Earnings

Biogen BIIB reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Biogen beat estimated earnings by 28.05%, reporting an EPS of $5.25 versus an estimate of $4.1.

Revenue was down $186.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.76 which was followed by a 2.14% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Biogen's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 4.38 3.40 4.11 4.55 EPS Actual 3.62 3.39 4.77 5.68 Revenue Estimate 2.49B 2.62B 2.67B 2.61B Revenue Actual 2.53B 2.73B 2.78B 2.77B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Biogen management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $15.25 and $16.75 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Biogen visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.