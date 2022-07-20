These Analysts Update Price Targets On Netflix Following Q2 Results

Netflix, Inc NFLX posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company ended the second quarter with 220.67 million subscribers, down from a reported 221.64 million in the first quarter.

Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Netflix following the release of results.

Below are the analysts raising price targets on Netflix.

Macquarie raised Netflix price target from $150 to $170.

JP Morgan increased price target on the stock from $230 to $240.

Piper Sandler boosted price target on the stock from $210 to $215.

Stifel raised the price target from $240 to $250.

However, analysts mentioned lower lowered their raising price targets on Netflix.